Ukraine IRIS-T blown up by Russian jet as factory in Berlin caught fire
Published 17 hours ago

A Russian glide bomb attack blew away the launcher and command post of German IRIS-T air defense system that Ukraine using in Ostroverkhovka, Kharkov. Meanwhile, the Diehl defense and industrial company in Lichterfelde, Berlin, burning covered in toxic smoke.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


