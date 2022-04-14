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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: A reasonable system of wealth distribution, wealth acquisition, and a way to secure people’s own wealth is necessary to achieve democracy and rule of law. The top priority of achieving our goal of Himalaya is to establish a financial system that not only allows people to take control of their own wealth but also automatically creates the wealth that is measurable without being controlled by power