Dr. Vernon Coleman: We Have Six Months of Freedom Left.

In April 2022, I made a video. 'We have eight months of freedom left" https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/dr-vernon-coleman-we-have-eight-625de5d565b28b1ab8348ed4 in which I predicted that we had eight months of freedom left.

I stand by the timing.

We now have six months left – and that takes us until Christmas 2022.