UK Defense Secretary is upset about Russian submarines.

Adding:

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said he did not want the US-Israeli campaign in Iran to “split” Nato or put further pressure on the relations between the US and its European allies, as he suggested Germany could play a role in securing the strait of Hormuz.

“Nato is a guarantor of our security, including and above all in Europe,”

he stressed.

Merz separately confirmed plans to help with securing the strait of Hormuz, but stressed that any such mission would “ideally” have the backing of the UN security council and of the German parliament, so “no decisions are to be expected within a few days.”

Adding:

Recently, the Telegraph published a report titled, "Putin mocks Starmer with a warship in the English channel" saying that, even though Starmer announced that the military have authorization to board Russian shadow fleet oil tankers in UK waters, this has not happened – and does not seem to be happening in this case.

But Healey today has implied that the fact that Russia feels the need to send a warship to escort its shadow fleet vessels has shown the new UK policy is “having an impact” because it is making it much more difficult for Putin to sell oil using these tankers.

Talk about cope

Adding:

Another exchange of the bodies of the fallen soldiers took place between Russia and Ukraine

Russia received 41, and 1,000 bodies have been handed over to the Ukrainian side.