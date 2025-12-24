Time to Clean House

First thing he realized He tinseled had to change, his eyes were leading him astray, remember Bathsheba, it all started with a look.





With us today it all started with the click of the mouse?





Looks like some people in his castle had turned aside, they were no longer what they were?





Psalms 101:4 A froward heart shall depart from me: I will not know a wicked person.





First ones to get rid of where those who were just “Evil” those with a bad heart. You know the kind?





Psalms 101:5 Whoso privily slanders his neighbor, him will I cut off: him that hath an high look and a proud heart will not I suffer.





Next were the gossips, people who will talk to You about others, will talk to others about You? Next to go were the proud, Those better that everyone else?



