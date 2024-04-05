Create New Account
Lou Dobbs · Supreme Court Weighs New Election Evidence
GalacticStorm
2230 Subscribers
377 views
Published 16 hours ago

Lou Dobbs · The Great America Show - Supreme Court Weighs New Election Evidence with attorney Curt Olsen on the Kari Lake and Mark Finchem AZ law suit


@LouDobbs

https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1LyxBnEEPnjxN

Keywords
lou dobbsvoter fraudelection fraudelection integritykari lakemark finchem2020 election theft

