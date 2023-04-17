'JAW-DROPPING' BANK RECORDS': This is a shot across the bow for Biden

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the latest news emerging from the Biden family bank records allegedly indicating that they gained money from China.





Ron Johnson says his report 'ignored' by media because they are 'advocates' for the left.





SEN. RON JOHNSON: Let's face it, Sen. Grassley and I pretty well laid out the case against the grifting Biden family back in September of 2020 before the election. Our report was completely ignored by the media, just as they ignored the Hunter Biden laptop because they're advocates for the left themselves. And so what we're finding out now is just new pieces of evidence of the grifts that the Biden family have been involved with – the bank records that basically confirm what the Treasury records showed from Sen. Grassley's and my report.





I think what recently reported on Fox is the trying to get into the sovereign wealth funds of like Ireland and some of these other countries. You know, our report shows something like a dozen different countries that Hunter Biden, was again peddling the family name, trying to sell influence. But I think, the trying to tap into sovereign wealth funds I think is pretty revealing.





Why would governments who own those sovereign wealth funds, why would they want to pay into the Biden family coffers and the Biden family grift? Well, it's to gain influence. It's, you know, who knows exactly how it might benefit them. But the level of compromise of this president, I think, is just jaw-dropping. And maybe even more jaw-dropping is how the media, except for a few outlets like Fox News, is completely ignoring it. I guess they're OK with it.





#BidenCrimeFamily





https://www.foxnews.com/media/sen-johnson-sounds-alarm-jaw-dropping-biden-family-bank-records-revealing