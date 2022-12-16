Situation Update, Dec 16, 2022 - Lifesaving WINTER SURVIVAL tips to handle the COLD and the BLACKOUTS

- Elon Musk is nuking Twitter accounts of MSM journalists who engaged in DOXXING

- Suddenly the Left pretends to care about free speech

- Trump announces stupid NFT trading cards in latest clown show gaffe

- Car dealers begin offering DISCOUNTS as demand slows

- Why cotton linters are necessary for manufacturing munitions and missiles for WAR

- Baby dies of blood clots after hospital forces transfusion with vaccinated (toxic) blood

- Hospitals are now straight-up MURDERING babies with spike protein transfusions

- Cancer events from covid-19 vaccines are 1,433 times higher than from flu vaccines

- Vegetable prices skyrocketed 38% in ONE MONTH; up 80% for the year

- Huge winter storm about to strike much of the United States

- Large risk of power outages across many states and regions, warns NERC

- Practical tips from the Health Ranger on heating when the grid fails

- How to prepare for pipes to burst, switching to PEX for easy self-repair

- Storing water in anticipation of plumbing failures

- Backup communications solutions for when the cell towers fail

- No power means no gas station pumps, so no fuel to refill cell tower generators

- Best tool for emergency boost to start engines of cars, trucks, tractors



