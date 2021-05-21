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RIGHT NOW - GARETH ICKE TALKS TO AN NHS WHISTLEBLOWER AND ICE AGE FARMER CHRISTIAN WESTBROOK
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90 views • May 21, 2021
This week on Right Now.
An NHS Whistleblower.
Christian Westbrook - AKA The Ice Age Farmer
Dr Sue Grey
Louise Hampton
Dr Marcus Papadopoulos
7pm Friday at http://Ickonic.com
An NHS Whistleblower.
Christian Westbrook - AKA The Ice Age Farmer
Dr Sue Grey
Louise Hampton
Dr Marcus Papadopoulos
7pm Friday at http://Ickonic.com
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