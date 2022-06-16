Russian Ops in Ukraine (June 16, 2022): West Sends Arms, Russia Still Gaining Ground

Update for Russian Military Operations in Ukraine for June 16, 2022

- Russian forces continue to gain ground in the Donbas;

- Russia also gains ground outside Kharkov;

- Western media covers up Ukrainian shelling of civilian targets in Donetsk;

- The flood of Western weapons continues, but limitations are manifesting themselves;

- Harpoon anti-ship missiles will take months to deploy;

- 18 more M777 howitzers will not even replace Ukrainian combat losses to date;

- HIMARS/M270s will be deployed with insufficiently trained crews without support of a proper combined arms operation making them vulnerable;

- Latest US delivery of 155mm rounds is less than Russia fires in a day;

References:

Reuters - Five killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say:

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/three-killed-artillery-attack-donetsk-market-separatist-news-agency-2022-06-13/

War on the Rocks - THE MOST DANGEROUS PHASE FOR UKRAINE? (June 13, 2022):

https://warontherocks.com/2022/06/the-most-dangerous-phase-for-ukraine/

US Department of Defense - Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley Hold a Press Briefing After the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting at NATO Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium, June 15, 2022:

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3064692/secretary-of-defense-austin-and-chairman-of-the-joint-chiefs-of-staff-gen-mille/

AP - US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine:

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-zelenskyy-sweden-finland-jens-stoltenberg-1feb3640d59b05aceca62766d7d4f74d#:~:text=She%20said%20Ukraine%20uses%205%2C000,strength%20since%20Russia%20invaded%20Ukraine.

US Department of Defense - Senior Defense Officials Hold a Background Briefing, June 15, 2022:

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/3064802/senior-defense-officials-hold-a-background-briefing-june-15-2022/

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