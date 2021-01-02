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Paul vs Jesus' Teachings - Are they Really at Odds?
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134 views • January 02, 2021
The epistles of Paul are often and cleverly used to replace the true Cornerstone (the teachings of Jesus). This may lead some to believe that there is a lack of consistency in the Bible, at least when it comes to Paul vs Jesus. But do the teachings of Paul really contradict Jesus' teachings?
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