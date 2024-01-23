Create New Account
Denver Hospital System on Verge of Collapse Due to Cost of Illegal Immigration | OAN
One America News Network | Denver Hospital System on the Verge of Collapse Due to Cost of Illegal Immigration | TIPPING POINT 🟧 with Todd Bensman | Watch the full episode on OAN Live! | https://live.oann.com/home.ktv

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

