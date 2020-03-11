© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Italy in total lockdown until April as coronavirus spreads
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • March 11, 2020
Italy's prime minister locks down the entire nation of 60 million people after over 400 die from the coronavirus; Amy Kellogg reports from Florence.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.