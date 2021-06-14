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SCANDAL! SCANDAL! SCANDAL! - Simome Jennifer Smith LIVE 06/11/21
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91 views • June 14, 2021
It seems like our Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister may be facing a new controversy. 18 years later, a woman with whom he was allegedly involved has come out to say that Trudeau's lawyers sought her out about two weeks ago demanding she sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding their past relationship.
This can’t be true; according to Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, most Canadians are okay with the federal government moderating their content on the Internet claiming only a “minority” is opposed to regulation.
I also get to sit down with one of my past guest, a man who has been fighting for the rights of humans for over 21 years; Mitchell Gerber is back to talk Fauci, CCP, organ harvesting, and the upcoming Awakening World Truth Summit
This can’t be true; according to Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, most Canadians are okay with the federal government moderating their content on the Internet claiming only a “minority” is opposed to regulation.
I also get to sit down with one of my past guest, a man who has been fighting for the rights of humans for over 21 years; Mitchell Gerber is back to talk Fauci, CCP, organ harvesting, and the upcoming Awakening World Truth Summit
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