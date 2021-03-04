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Words From The Lord: "Spend time talking to the Father" - "Rend Your Hearts To Jesus" - Jennifer Prophetic Dream: The Number Puzzle! - "Time To Prepare - It's Almost Upon Us!!" - "It WILL Get Worse!"
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93 views • March 04, 2021
Spend time talking to the Father
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N7BExhWDjY
REND YOUR HEARTS TO JESUS!! Jeremiah 31, 33, Isaiah 61
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWV2H1N9rKI
66.6% In Israel “Cut Off” Before The Rapture & Tribulations! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/66-6-in-israel-cut-off-before-the-rapture-tribulations-humbled-for-service/
"Time To Prepare"
https://444prophecynews.com/be-ready-lynne-johnson/
MARCH 27 DREAM – Daley
https://444prophecynews.com/march-27-dream-daley/
It Will Get Worse - Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/vision-271-sharlene-reimer/
My Hand Is Moving – Victoria Ang
https://444prophecynews.com/my-hand-is-moving-victoria-ang/
Day Of Darkness Comes Quickly – Cassandra B
https://444prophecynews.com/day-of-darkness-comes-quickly-cassandra-b/
_________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N7BExhWDjY
REND YOUR HEARTS TO JESUS!! Jeremiah 31, 33, Isaiah 61
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWV2H1N9rKI
66.6% In Israel “Cut Off” Before The Rapture & Tribulations! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/66-6-in-israel-cut-off-before-the-rapture-tribulations-humbled-for-service/
"Time To Prepare"
https://444prophecynews.com/be-ready-lynne-johnson/
MARCH 27 DREAM – Daley
https://444prophecynews.com/march-27-dream-daley/
It Will Get Worse - Sharlene Reimer
https://444prophecynews.com/vision-271-sharlene-reimer/
My Hand Is Moving – Victoria Ang
https://444prophecynews.com/my-hand-is-moving-victoria-ang/
Day Of Darkness Comes Quickly – Cassandra B
https://444prophecynews.com/day-of-darkness-comes-quickly-cassandra-b/
_________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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