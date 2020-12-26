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William Cooper-- Behold A Pale Horse (Full Lecture)
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305 views • December 26, 2020
Bill's famous or infamous book, Behold A Pale Horse, was the Tin Foil Hat Brigade's Bible and a conspiracy nut job's Qu'ran, until the events in the book came true. Here is Bill's full lecture on the book that made him the hero of the lunatic fridge that turned out to be correct.
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