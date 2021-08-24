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Jarrin Jackson: Exclusion criteria (fighting back against FDA "approved" c19 vax)
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703 views • August 24, 2021
The Exclusion Criteria Argument - using lawfare to reject the mandatory vaccine
Original: https://rumble.com/vllm5u-a-legal-argument-against-covid-shot-exclusion-criteria-jarrin-jackson.html
Original: https://rumble.com/vllm5u-a-legal-argument-against-covid-shot-exclusion-criteria-jarrin-jackson.html
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