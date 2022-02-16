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Top-5 Ways to Nullify the Feds
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11 views • February 16, 2022
Relying on the federal government to limit its own power has given us the largest government in the history of the world. So it’s up to the states and the people to turn things around. Here are the top-5 strategies to use today.
Path to Liberty: February 16, 2022
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Path to Liberty: February 16, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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