Date: May 21, 2026. Lesson 99-2026. Title: Deliver Them That Are Drawn Unto Death

Proverbs 24:11–12 delivers one of Scripture’s strongest calls to moral courage and active compassion. Wisdom does not permit indifference when lives are being led toward destruction. The passage condemns the excuse of ignorance and reveals that God weighs the hearts of those who choose whether to intervene or to look away. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the theology of rescue, the sin of withholding help when the power to act is present, and why the God who formed the breath of every person will render to every man according to his works.

Lesson 99-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com