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Date: May 21, 2026. Lesson 99-2026. Title: Deliver Them That Are Drawn Unto Death
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Proverbs 24:11–12 delivers one of Scripture’s strongest calls to moral courage and active compassion. Wisdom does not permit indifference when lives are being led toward destruction. The passage condemns the excuse of ignorance and reveals that God weighs the hearts of those who choose whether to intervene or to look away. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the theology of rescue, the sin of withholding help when the power to act is present, and why the God who formed the breath of every person will render to every man according to his works.

Lesson 99-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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