How I ERASED my age spots with a CHEAP kitchen ingredient

Explore three powerful DIY baking soda scrubs designed to naturally reduce age spots and enhance your skin's radiance.





In this video, I'll walk you through each recipe, highlighting how baking soda combined with ingredients like orange juice and jojoba oil can transform your skincare routine.





These easy-to-make scrubs are not only effective but also safe and gentle on your skin.