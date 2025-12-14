USO's are UFO's That Go Deep Below

The Rogan Experience





Luis "Lue" Elizondo is the former head of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which investigated UFOs, now referred to as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). A veteran of the U.S. Army, he has worked in counterintelligence and counterterrorism worldwide.





Anna Paulina Luna (née Mayerhofer; born May 6, 1989) is an American politician and Air Force veteran serving as the U.S. representative for Florida's 13th congressional district since 2023. A member of the Republican Party, she is the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress from Florida.