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Narrow Path Versus Broad Path - Proverbs 28:18 (NIV)
18 The one whose walk is blameless is kept safe,
but the one whose ways are perverse will fall into the pit.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The narrow path of the Righteous is secure.
The broad path of the Wicked is a pitfall.
https://pc1.tiny.us/32c4jcv5
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