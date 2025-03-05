Congressman killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He died right after attending Trump's speech last night. Rest in peace.
Mayor John Whitmire announced the passing of former Mayor Sylvester Turner during council Wednesday.
Mar 5, 2025
Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed the news of Turner's passing during a Houston City Council meeting Wednesday morning.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ws-s7u-Sx4g
Sylvester Turner @SylvesterTurner "Today, I rolled up my sleeve to receive my first dose of the #Moderna #COVID19 vaccination. I was honored to be joined by a diverse group of community members, health care personnel, and essential frontline workers who also received their first doses."
January 4, 2021
https://x.com/SylvesterTurner/status/1346290144173813762
Sylvester Turner @SylvesterTurner
Until we get fully vaccinated, our only protection is to wear our masks.
We should not be creating situations that will cause chaos, conflict, and confusion.
We should continue to wear them when around others.
@abc13houston
#ReopeningTexas #COVID19
7:51 PM · Mar 4, 2021
from Houston, TX
https://x.com/SylvesterTurner/status/1367684263911493633/video/1
