Cattlemen, farmers, etc. unincorporating is a Stronger Lawfully Standing Route

'The Matrix' movie is the update of 'The Wizard of Oz.' In Oz you are 2-dimensional fictitious Strawman. Dorthy was able to return to 3-dimensional physical Kansas simply by revoking her Strawman contract. While The Matrix Citizens are as Klaus Schwab wants you "Owning nothing, hooked/contracted to an energy sucking World Corporatocracy & fed a 2-dimensional juice to make you have a continuous happy dream-State." That is where the Corporate World is headed, & Klaus has given you a Heads-up/Public Legal NOTICE so if you don't opt-out=unincorporate from The World Economic Forum (another name for The Corporatocracy so as to confuse you), you will not be able to hold him accountable. Do you legally Get That?

Or as comedian George Carlin so aptly said, "They call it the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it" & pledge Allegiance to It & It's War Flag.

When illegal aliens cross the border & sometimes still in their former nation, the Bankster-politicians give them a contract to appear at a hearing in 4-7 years & immediately they legally are more equal than Residents---they get free housing in order to qualify as Residents. As such the Corporate-Forum uses their numbers to increase the debt-limit.

Meanwhile Vets & poor are having their autos, which they live in, taken from them because they cannot afford 'a Residence'=have an address=Real I.D. Act.

https://annavonreitz.com/explanationforeveryone.pdf You can revoke your 14th Amendment voluntary enslavement-Citizenship/Residency just as you can unincorporate your physical County="Return to Kansas!"

https://annavonreitz.com/issuesraised.pdf Once Public roadways have been privatized over the decades. Right-of-Ways are now "The King's Highways" patrolled by Highwaymen & commercial Judges pledged to the inner City of London, INC.

You need 'tags'/payment to be on a privately owned road!

The Durango Herald wouldn't print the following as their editor said people could not relate to my case which is actually one of the most important precedent cases in recent times!

"How do you relate to this history?

Today, our freedoms are increasingly lost due to undisclosed contracts with private World Corporations, i.e., Monsanto, Military Industrial Complex, FEDs, Pfizer, Bill Gates Foundation, Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF), WHO, IRS INC., UN/Agenda 30/Social Credit Scores. Farmers and livestock breeders worldwide are losing their right to provide historically proven available food for trade. We are told by the likes of WEF we need to eat grasshoppers, cicadas, & change over to plug-in transport, in order to save the Earth. Kid you not, THEY're serious?

In 1998 all 8 counts of a traveling case were dismissed due to my filing with La Plata County Recorder a copy of my 1988 revocation of my Power of Attorney/14th Amendment to the State. Lawfully, this means I unincorporated my identity from REPRESENTATION by The Corporation and officially recorded as self-responsible.

On April 25, 2024, at Commissioners meeting Rio Arriba County, New Mexico a resolution was passed to keep the FEDs from controlling/representing their County. This has Standing due to them being the rare county not incorporated under the Federal Corporation headquartered at the inner City of London, INC.

We're the closest step to Nuclear War. "All wars are Central Banking Wars" which People and their children's children "pay" for via contracts, while others get richer. This issue is the legal heavy weight as to how and why we are being REPRESENTED by a foreign corporation's CONSTRUCTIVE CONTRACT which has tricked US Citizens/immigrants(former illegal aliens)/Residents into given the WEF/western Central Banks the authority-Forum via a vast majority of Power-of-Attorneys!"