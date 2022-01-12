Functional Neurological Disorder & Bell's Palsy After Moderna CV-19 Vaccine - Kristi Simmonds, RN

Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to former head nurse, Kristi Simmonds and her husband about her Functional Neurological Disorder and Bell's Palsy after taking the Moderna Covid-19 mRNA inoculation. We will cross-reference her symptoms with others across the USA who also got inoculated with the same vial lot number. If you would like to donate to Kristi Simmond's fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kristi-pay-for-medical-expenses You can follow Kristi's journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kristi.simmonds.1 For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ EVERY American can get an Rx from a licensed doctor or nurse for early treatment medications for Covid-19 (Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquin) through and fulfill the order through these two websites: https://www.pushhealth.com/ https://honeybeehealth.com/ VAERS lot# look-up tool: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. If your claim is approved, it may cover: reimburse/payment of medical bills, lost employment income, assistance if you have no medical insurance, and payment to beneficiaries if vaccine-injury resulted in death. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. Submit your claim here: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data If you're in the UK/England, please make a vaccine-injury claim here: https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment If you, your family or friend needs assistance, you can go to the ICAN (Inform Consent Action Network) or America’s Frontline Doctors website for medical treatment advisory and legal consult: https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/ https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/ Here's CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky's ABC interview saying that "75% of the Covid deaths had at least 4 cormidities." Her analysis is based off the below CDC study. https://youtu.be/gxZT7ra-oxs https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7101a4.htm#contribAff Covid Injection DETOX Protocol Suggestions: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/covid-injection-detox-protocols/ #KristiSimmonds, #ModernaCovid19Vaccine, #CovidVaccineAdverseReactions