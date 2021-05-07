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Was Greta Thunberg's Great-Grandfather Into Eugenics?
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314 views • May 07, 2021
You will probably of heard of the young climate change activist Greta Thunberg (especially her meme-worthy "how dare you" speech), and her sudden rise to stardom for bunking off of school to protest for awareness of global warming.
It may seem to some that she was a 'nobody' who became a 'somebody' overnight, however, that is not the case: Her parents are known public figures and she has ties to a historical climate change figure.
In today's video, we discuss an article that documents the ancestry of Greta Thunberg and her ties to Svante Arrhenius: The first scientist to describe the 'Arrhenius Effect', who also has links to the Swedish Society for Racial Hygiene, which promoted eugenics.
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Source:
https://blogfactory.co.uk/2020/04/21/greta-thunbergs-great-grandfather-turns-out-to-be-the-inventor-of-the-greenhouse-effect-and-population-reduction-through-eugenics/
#DareToFly #gretathunberg #climatechange
It may seem to some that she was a 'nobody' who became a 'somebody' overnight, however, that is not the case: Her parents are known public figures and she has ties to a historical climate change figure.
In today's video, we discuss an article that documents the ancestry of Greta Thunberg and her ties to Svante Arrhenius: The first scientist to describe the 'Arrhenius Effect', who also has links to the Swedish Society for Racial Hygiene, which promoted eugenics.
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
Crypto donations:
1Ju4yXw4Xd36wGfpUqSHWfUQL8DtAFkrpd
Join my discord!
https://discord.gg/EGjBqyzaRX
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
______________________
Music:
All music sourced is royalty-free and from Epidemic Sound.
______________________
Source:
https://blogfactory.co.uk/2020/04/21/greta-thunbergs-great-grandfather-turns-out-to-be-the-inventor-of-the-greenhouse-effect-and-population-reduction-through-eugenics/
#DareToFly #gretathunberg #climatechange
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