Garabandal: What the Church Has Said
Ted Flynn at Divine Mercy


Feb 3, 2023


Can we believe in the apparitions at Garabandal? if they have not been approved nor condemned by the Church, what does that mean? Known author Ted Flynn explains the details of Non Constat de Supernaturalitate and what it means.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OewOC50DzA

childrengarabandaldivine mercyvirgin maryapparitionour ladytedd flynnnon constat de supernaturalitate

