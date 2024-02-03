Garabandal: What the Church Has Said

Ted Flynn at Divine Mercy
Feb 3, 2023
Can we believe in the apparitions at Garabandal? if they have not been approved nor condemned by the Church, what does that mean? Known author Ted Flynn explains the details of Non Constat de Supernaturalitate and what it means.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
Discover more on our NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OewOC50DzA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.