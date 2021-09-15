Ivermectin Is Safe, Cheap Miraculous Effective in Treatment & Prevention of COVID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
8/15/2021 Dr. Tess Lawrie: Ivermectin is very effective for treating COVID and also for preventing COVID. Mountains of data that has emerged in the last three months showing the miraculous effectiveness of ivermectin, it basically obliterates transmission of this virus. It is very safe and a very cheap generic drug which can be manufactured in any country. The direct cost of it is about three cents and you need five tablets to be cured. And it’s everybody’s right, really fundamental human right to have access to it.