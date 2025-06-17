BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli airstrikes target military base on the outskirts of Tehran.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 12 hours ago

🇮🇷🇮🇱Israeli airstrikes target military base on the outskirts of Tehran.

Adding: 

Iran was not actively developing a nuclear weapon and was three years away from doing so when Israel attacked the country last Friday under the pretext of destroying its nuclear program, CNN reports, citing a US intelligence assessment.

"Not only was Iran not actively developing a nuclear weapon, it was also three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to its chosen target," the sources said.

The Americans believe that the Israeli airstrikes delayed the Iranian nuclear program by only a few months. Israel caused significant damage to Iran's Natanz facility, which houses centrifuges needed to enrich uranium, but left a second, heavily fortified uranium enrichment facility at Fordow largely untouched.

Military experts say Israel has no way to damage Fordow without specialized U.S. weapons and air support.

"As US intelligence agencies and the IAEA assess the damage Israel has caused to Iran's nuclear facilities, there are concerns that the strike could push Iran to do something US officials believe it has not done before: build a nuclear weapon," CNN writes.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy