2023.01.01 The virus released by the CCP will cause its self-destruction, changing the social structure. The New Federal State of China must prioritise protecting our compatriots. The vaccine disaster will ravage the world for two years or so.
体制内放出的病毒成为灭共的病毒,是他们自取灭亡的原因，社会结构会改变，新中国联邦的第一重要的就是全力保护战友们，疫苗灾难会在世界范围内爆发，会持续2年左右！
