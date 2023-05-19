The Fractional Reserve Banking System Explained | How It Works | Does This Make You LAUGH or CRY?

Yuval Noah Harari | Discusses Hitler, Hitler & Some More Hitler, Digital Dictatorships, Stalin, "Think About the Ideological Movement Which Was the Worst In History And Think What Would They Do With the Technology That I'm Developing Right Now?"

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

The ReAwaken America Tour Builds Momentum As It Heads Las Vegas Nevada (August 25th & 26th) | Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

ReAwaken America Tour History:

*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out

*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out

*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out

*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out

*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out

*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*January - Phoenix, AZ Was 100% Sold Out

*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out

*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out

*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out

*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th Was 100% Sold Out

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out

*Batavia, NY - August 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

*Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out

*Manheim, Pennsylvania - October 21st & 22nd Was 100% Sold Out

*Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out

*Nashville, Tennessee - January 20th & 21st Was 100% Sold Out

*Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

**********************************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

**********************************************************************************

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

**********************************************************************************

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation