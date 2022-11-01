MARIA ZEEE DR. ANA Mihalcea: NANOTECH IN INJECTIONS & QUANTUM PHYSICS, DETOXING

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Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth explanation about how the nanotechnology in the injections, our food and skies is affecting human beings in the Quantum Physics realm, and linking the science and the spiritual knowledge behind what the globalists have achieved through their Satanic technology.