Donner Pass gets hammered with tons of snow - unreal storm - 100 plus mph winds - is the Cabal doing this ? I got stuck on the pass on an Amtrak a few years ago - snowed in over night with no food
PatriotsCannabisCo
193 Subscribers
99 views
Published 17 hours ago

When we got stuck on the train, the bathrooms clogged up.  We were interviewed by channel 7 News when arrived to our destination which  was Oakland on our way back from Colorado for a family ski trip at Winterpark.    Anyway this current storm is a Big Storm  with Big Rigs and cars stuck everywhere on the I-80 - Very dangerous conditions

stormpassdonner

