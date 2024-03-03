Donner Pass gets hammered with tons of snow - unreal storm - 100 plus mph winds - is the Cabal doing this ? I got stuck on the pass on an Amtrak a few years ago - snowed in over night with no food

When we got stuck on the train, the bathrooms clogged up. We were interviewed by channel 7 News when arrived to our destination which was Oakland on our way back from Colorado for a family ski trip at Winterpark. Anyway this current storm is a Big Storm with Big Rigs and cars stuck everywhere on the I-80 - Very dangerous conditions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.