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"10,000 Feet Below"
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174 views • May 13, 2021
“10,000 Feet Below,” is spelunking the new depths of the Blues with Eliza Neals as your fearless guide. Cavern’s of sound well up through Eliza’s supernatural voice and piano driven songs, as Howard Glazer‘s guitar pierces the echo with honest tone. Breaking and entering an abandoned temple of blues-rock left long ago, descending each rung carefully to uplift your musical soul. Producer Eliza Neals rigged the journey, surveyed then mapped the suffocating walls, while finding soulful keys through narrow fissures of sound.
Cascading guest guitarists Paul Nelson (Johnny Winter, Grammy 2015) and Billy Davis (Jimi Hendrix, Rock n Roll HOF) cast light on adventurous dark paths. Colossal drummers Skeeto Valdez (Les Clay Pool) Demarcus Sumter, Brian Clune, Rubin Nizri and John Medeiros supply a profound rumble to orientate your feet. As the ceiling drops, blasting bassists Paul Randolph, Johnny Abraham, Mike Griot (SMIBF founder) and Lenny Bradford (Joe Louis Walker) resonate through the crawlspace. Eliza Neals unflinchingly dives headfirst to underwater eyelets that only a skilled writer can reach. Falling lower to get washed up on golden grotto beaches, a new entrance to blues once left undiscovered, 10,000 Feet Below... http://E-HRecords.com
TOPoftheCharts Released 2/17/17 on 3/16/17 Thank You Worldwide #Radio ❤️ #1 #NewYork Charts 4 Weeks 🗽 #2 #BluesRock 🔥 #8 #Blues 🕶 Thank You Fans! http://www.elizaneals.com/10000-feet-...
http://ElizaNeals.com
http://instagram.com/ElizaNeals
http://twitter.com/ElizaNealsRocks
http://Facebook.com/ElizaNealsRocks
http://Bandsintown.com/ElizaNeals
Musicians:
Eliza Neals - Vocals / Piano
Howard Glazer - Guitar
Johnny Abraham - Bass
Demarcus Sumter - Drums
Recording:
Mike Puwal - Vocal Engineer
Erik Maluchnik - Tracking/Mixing Engineer
Dave Feeny - Mastering Engineer
Cascading guest guitarists Paul Nelson (Johnny Winter, Grammy 2015) and Billy Davis (Jimi Hendrix, Rock n Roll HOF) cast light on adventurous dark paths. Colossal drummers Skeeto Valdez (Les Clay Pool) Demarcus Sumter, Brian Clune, Rubin Nizri and John Medeiros supply a profound rumble to orientate your feet. As the ceiling drops, blasting bassists Paul Randolph, Johnny Abraham, Mike Griot (SMIBF founder) and Lenny Bradford (Joe Louis Walker) resonate through the crawlspace. Eliza Neals unflinchingly dives headfirst to underwater eyelets that only a skilled writer can reach. Falling lower to get washed up on golden grotto beaches, a new entrance to blues once left undiscovered, 10,000 Feet Below... http://E-HRecords.com
TOPoftheCharts Released 2/17/17 on 3/16/17 Thank You Worldwide #Radio ❤️ #1 #NewYork Charts 4 Weeks 🗽 #2 #BluesRock 🔥 #8 #Blues 🕶 Thank You Fans! http://www.elizaneals.com/10000-feet-...
http://ElizaNeals.com
http://instagram.com/ElizaNeals
http://twitter.com/ElizaNealsRocks
http://Facebook.com/ElizaNealsRocks
http://Bandsintown.com/ElizaNeals
Musicians:
Eliza Neals - Vocals / Piano
Howard Glazer - Guitar
Johnny Abraham - Bass
Demarcus Sumter - Drums
Recording:
Mike Puwal - Vocal Engineer
Erik Maluchnik - Tracking/Mixing Engineer
Dave Feeny - Mastering Engineer
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