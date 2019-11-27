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How To Make Homemade Pepper Spray with The Carolina Reaper
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150 views • November 27, 2019
How To Make Police Grade Pepper Spray For Self Defense Using The Carolina Reaper
today i am going to show you guys how to make police / law enforcement grade pepper spray / oc spray for self defense using the hottest pepper in the world the carolina reaper diy oleoresin capsicum spray
ingredients : carolina reaper powder
vodka alcohol
any type of oil ( olive oil in my case)
lidocaine solution (optional)
today i am going to show you guys how to make police / law enforcement grade pepper spray / oc spray for self defense using the hottest pepper in the world the carolina reaper diy oleoresin capsicum spray
ingredients : carolina reaper powder
vodka alcohol
any type of oil ( olive oil in my case)
lidocaine solution (optional)
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