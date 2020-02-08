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A Defense of One-Way Streets
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11 views • February 08, 2020
I think the idea of converting one-way streets to two-way probably started out as a brain fart during some boring committee meeting. Someone probably just blurted it out, and because no one else had ever thought of it before, it was misinterpreted as a stoke of genius, rather than the more likely explanation that no one had ever thought of it before because it was a bona fide non-issue.
It is almost impossible to find a defense of one-way streets these days.
So I have decided to create my own.
It is almost impossible to find a defense of one-way streets these days.
So I have decided to create my own.
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