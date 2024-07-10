Culture War | “Godly Defiance” | Jen Brusa | Courageous Single Mom Defies 2020 Lockdowns to Keep New Business Open to Feed Her Boys | Beloved Cheesecakes

The Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes Jen Brusa from Albany, Oregon, with Beloved Cheesecakes. Jen shares how she survived a domestic abuse marriage and how, as a single mom, started Beloved Cheesecakes right before the lockdowns arrived. This mama bear defied the lockdowns so she could feed her children. She joins us today to tell us her story and inspires us to be courageous and take a stand to help protect our God given freedoms and country! Find Jen’s amazing cheesecakes at:

https://belovedcheesecakes.com/

and follow her on social media.





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beloved.cheesecakes?igsh=cHVrZ2w5dHZrdzVi

X:

https://x.com/bcheesecakesusa?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw

Truth Social:

https://truthsocial.com/@belovedcheesecakes

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/g99sFuVbxTh9AHJ1/?mibextid=K35XfP





