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Jared Taylor on the Gavin McInnes Show
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37 views • June 29, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance discusses the findings in the recently-released study, "The Color of Crime." Carefully researched and scrupulously footnoted, this report documents the shocking extent to which violent crime in America is a race problem.
First posted to YouTube on March 29, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance discusses the findings in the recently-released study, "The Color of Crime." Carefully researched and scrupulously footnoted, this report documents the shocking extent to which violent crime in America is a race problem.
First posted to YouTube on March 29, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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