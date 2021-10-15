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Prophecy: Enough with the pride of knowledge, My Bride will shine
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64 views • October 15, 2021
Prophetic word from Yeshua, given October the 12th at 3:35am
Speaks about the day and the hour and that the time is near for the knowledge to be falling apart.
Also it speaks about The Bride of the Messiah...
Note, that part of this prophecy is like to hear the words of wicked people, about their thoughts, their plans, and what they think about Yeshua (God), His people and the bible.
So listen carefully
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-13-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Speaks about the day and the hour and that the time is near for the knowledge to be falling apart.
Also it speaks about The Bride of the Messiah...
Note, that part of this prophecy is like to hear the words of wicked people, about their thoughts, their plans, and what they think about Yeshua (God), His people and the bible.
So listen carefully
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-13-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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