The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet II The Halls of Amenti



Thoth and his alien crew are able to use the Halls of Amenti to transfer their consciousness and preserve it for eternity. They can astral travel at will. They can use different physical bodies but have the same consciousness/soul. We can take out hard drives, put them into different computers and run the same operating system.



We as humans down here have limited life spans, about 120, hence we are slaves to the limits of our life and overall quality.



Immortality is long sought after. Gilgamesh was looking for immortality but succumbed to Utanapishtim's long ass story. He knew he was gonna fall asleep, he was just messing with him. Immortality here is described as backing up someone's soul/consciousness into technology.