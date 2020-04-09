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We're Going Down! Is There Hope Left?
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8 views • April 09, 2020
"We Are Going Down! Is There Hope Left?" explores how prophecy is being fulfilled right now and that technology is now available to implement the Mark of the Beast prophecy. In our age of artificial intelligence, quantum computers, global profiling and CCTV surveillance, it's now crunch time and it may be too late to sound an alarm. However, this video reveals that there IS a way out of the spiritual tsunami for those who are desperate enough to find it. Watch this video to find out what this is.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Shooting Gun Green Screen by Creator Effects
https://www.youtu.be/qQSbzZfHgFU
Secret shadow group that controls the World by The Lost History Channel TKTC
https://www.youtu.be/1vvXRriL_ps
Funny Muslim/Christian Debate by Islam Explained
https://www.youtu.be/m8mNE-CWmHk
Donald Trump vs Hillary Clinton First Presidential Debate 2016 by PUSSWEDILLA ENTERTAINMENT
https://www.youtu.be/AEU32WhvadM
Made in China Factory of the World Documentary CHINA by Ftm ST‹DYO
https://www.youtu.be/3KxjT0_x-IA
2012 Movie || All Disaster Scene!!.. by Nepali Gamers
https://www.youtu.be/-lA3T4sHNI8
'Brutal' police clear protestors in Ukraine by beating them with batons by ODN
https://www.youtu.be/iRXAsE_XW8s
Dancing 09 / Free Stock Footage by GreenLight Stock Footage
https://www.youtu.be/v2gIu1ib8uU
Confirm! The Huawei Ban| Why The US Thinks Huawei Is A National Security Threat by The Best News
https://www.youtu.be/kmyCW0r0VLo
The Non-Negotiables by BibleTalk.tv
https://www.youtu.be/z5uuGXE7Nt0
Second Coming of Jesus Christ - Polar Shift & Global Earthquake (NOT THE ONE ON JULY 29th) by Armageddon News
https://www.youtu.be/1R9KXMrdXHU
Best Nuclear Test by James Patrick
https://www.youtu.be/dbRT6eYkWyA
The Wolverine - 'Atomic Bomb Clip' by Logan
https://www.youtu.be/YERtfFpLIsU
Richard Dawkins Darwin's Rottweiler by David Shankbone
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Discovery Channel - Large Asteroid Impact Simulation Evangelion by Social Atmosphere
https://www.youtu.be/_9uNUsY0_lQ
Video background - Jesus holds everything 1080p Full HD by Creator.King
https://www.youtu.be/-CA97x7eJiI
Youtube subscribe button animation||After Effects Template by AE Editz
https://www.youtu.be/Uf467BT5sU4
Axis' Facial Recognition for access control helps to secure your premises by Axis Communications
https://www.youtu.be/QhuaPUIxcy8
2004 Tsunami Caught On Camera FULL VIDEO by Logadeha Bacefej
https://www.youtu.be/VGW9i_9qBa4
NOAA Tsunami Animation by noaaBroll
https://www.youtu.be/KB-TO5kq5Aw
water greenscreen by RB video production
https://www.youtu.be/Gdw9zd5IB0U
Everyone Must See This 2018 Drones And RFID Chips by John D
https://www.youtu.be/oHiYNo2ffbU
Geostorm tsunami with green screen by Marco Arino
https://www.youtu.be/4a-3aaUzG9o
Evolution by Natural Selection - Darwin's Finches | Biology for All | FuseSchool by FuseSchool - Global Education
https://www.youtu.be/s64Y8sVYfFY4
It is I who made the earth, and created man upon it - free video background loop by Creator.King
https://www.youtu.be/Njp9g2S3ufA
Disaster Movie Spectacular 14: Atomic Armageddon by The Disaster Master
https://www.youtu.be/ddzHKiDwhdo
The End Of The World - Armageddon Documentary by satvar44
https://www.youtu.be/jfdR0h-1NoU
The 144,000 of the Book of Revelation by Galen Currah
https://www.youtu.be/Gd7JtXiAWFA
Calvary Baptist Church Sunday Service: Rev. Victor Grigsby, October 15, 2017 by Calvary Baptist Church Jamaica, NY
https://www.youtu.be/koZG9B271YY
DO NOT TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST!! by Shyann Loving WarriorforChrist
https://www.youtu.be/gJNvISQ0MzU
People Waiting in Line Timelapse 02 / Free Stock Footage (1080p) by GreenLight Stock Footage
https://www.youtu.be/HOk8siZLZqk
Last Scene ~ Tomorrowland by Disanguan Wareg
https://www.youtu.be/LSqMFIO0svU
Do you care about your privacy in the web? by FreenetFilm
https://www.youtu.be/jtGtIxgS7io
50 qbit quantum computer by Ian Hughes
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Reconocimiento Facial Policia China by Debates para reflexionar
https://www.youtu.be/UTp2iEhwXKQ
The End of Privacy by XPRIZE
https://www.youtu.be/pBFjJ9DXPJk
[HD] Hereafter (2010) - Realistic Tsunami Scene 154thmedia
https://www.youtu.be/AHGveHs0HPM
Tidal Wave movie Main Tsunami Scene by climatechange education
https://www.youtu.be/c8C7AYg7whM
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Shooting Gun Green Screen by Creator Effects
https://www.youtu.be/qQSbzZfHgFU
Secret shadow group that controls the World by The Lost History Channel TKTC
https://www.youtu.be/1vvXRriL_ps
Funny Muslim/Christian Debate by Islam Explained
https://www.youtu.be/m8mNE-CWmHk
Donald Trump vs Hillary Clinton First Presidential Debate 2016 by PUSSWEDILLA ENTERTAINMENT
https://www.youtu.be/AEU32WhvadM
Made in China Factory of the World Documentary CHINA by Ftm ST‹DYO
https://www.youtu.be/3KxjT0_x-IA
2012 Movie || All Disaster Scene!!.. by Nepali Gamers
https://www.youtu.be/-lA3T4sHNI8
'Brutal' police clear protestors in Ukraine by beating them with batons by ODN
https://www.youtu.be/iRXAsE_XW8s
Dancing 09 / Free Stock Footage by GreenLight Stock Footage
https://www.youtu.be/v2gIu1ib8uU
Confirm! The Huawei Ban| Why The US Thinks Huawei Is A National Security Threat by The Best News
https://www.youtu.be/kmyCW0r0VLo
The Non-Negotiables by BibleTalk.tv
https://www.youtu.be/z5uuGXE7Nt0
Second Coming of Jesus Christ - Polar Shift & Global Earthquake (NOT THE ONE ON JULY 29th) by Armageddon News
https://www.youtu.be/1R9KXMrdXHU
Best Nuclear Test by James Patrick
https://www.youtu.be/dbRT6eYkWyA
The Wolverine - 'Atomic Bomb Clip' by Logan
https://www.youtu.be/YERtfFpLIsU
Richard Dawkins Darwin's Rottweiler by David Shankbone
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Discovery Channel - Large Asteroid Impact Simulation Evangelion by Social Atmosphere
https://www.youtu.be/_9uNUsY0_lQ
Video background - Jesus holds everything 1080p Full HD by Creator.King
https://www.youtu.be/-CA97x7eJiI
Youtube subscribe button animation||After Effects Template by AE Editz
https://www.youtu.be/Uf467BT5sU4
Axis' Facial Recognition for access control helps to secure your premises by Axis Communications
https://www.youtu.be/QhuaPUIxcy8
2004 Tsunami Caught On Camera FULL VIDEO by Logadeha Bacefej
https://www.youtu.be/VGW9i_9qBa4
NOAA Tsunami Animation by noaaBroll
https://www.youtu.be/KB-TO5kq5Aw
water greenscreen by RB video production
https://www.youtu.be/Gdw9zd5IB0U
Everyone Must See This 2018 Drones And RFID Chips by John D
https://www.youtu.be/oHiYNo2ffbU
Geostorm tsunami with green screen by Marco Arino
https://www.youtu.be/4a-3aaUzG9o
Evolution by Natural Selection - Darwin's Finches | Biology for All | FuseSchool by FuseSchool - Global Education
https://www.youtu.be/s64Y8sVYfFY4
It is I who made the earth, and created man upon it - free video background loop by Creator.King
https://www.youtu.be/Njp9g2S3ufA
Disaster Movie Spectacular 14: Atomic Armageddon by The Disaster Master
https://www.youtu.be/ddzHKiDwhdo
The End Of The World - Armageddon Documentary by satvar44
https://www.youtu.be/jfdR0h-1NoU
The 144,000 of the Book of Revelation by Galen Currah
https://www.youtu.be/Gd7JtXiAWFA
Calvary Baptist Church Sunday Service: Rev. Victor Grigsby, October 15, 2017 by Calvary Baptist Church Jamaica, NY
https://www.youtu.be/koZG9B271YY
DO NOT TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST!! by Shyann Loving WarriorforChrist
https://www.youtu.be/gJNvISQ0MzU
People Waiting in Line Timelapse 02 / Free Stock Footage (1080p) by GreenLight Stock Footage
https://www.youtu.be/HOk8siZLZqk
Last Scene ~ Tomorrowland by Disanguan Wareg
https://www.youtu.be/LSqMFIO0svU
Do you care about your privacy in the web? by FreenetFilm
https://www.youtu.be/jtGtIxgS7io
50 qbit quantum computer by Ian Hughes
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Reconocimiento Facial Policia China by Debates para reflexionar
https://www.youtu.be/UTp2iEhwXKQ
The End of Privacy by XPRIZE
https://www.youtu.be/pBFjJ9DXPJk
[HD] Hereafter (2010) - Realistic Tsunami Scene 154thmedia
https://www.youtu.be/AHGveHs0HPM
Tidal Wave movie Main Tsunami Scene by climatechange education
https://www.youtu.be/c8C7AYg7whM
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