New World Screwworm Detected in Human in U.S. | Flesh-Eating Parasite Alert
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
123 views • 1 day ago

New World Screwworm Detected in Human in U.S. | Flesh-Eating Parasite Alert

https://newsplusglobe.com/

For the first time in years, the dangerous New World Screwworm parasite has been detected in a human in the U.S., linked to travel from Central America. This flesh-eating fly’s larvae cause severe tissue damage in humans and animals. U.S. agencies are combating the threat with sterilized fly release, border controls, and treatment programs. Learn about prevention, symptoms, and ongoing efforts to protect livestock and public health. Stay informed with the latest updates!

#NewWorldScrewworm #FleshEatingParasite #PublicHealth #USDA #CDC #LivestockProtection #ParasiteAwareness #Agriculture #Texas #ParasitePrevention

cdcusdamarylandnew world screwwormflesh-eating parasiteparasitic larvaelivestock protectionpublic health alerttexas agriculturesterile fly programparasite prevention
