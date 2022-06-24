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Another WRONG Teaching You’ve Bought Into?
Think About It
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1512 views • June 24, 2022

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Just like the pre-tribulation rapture doctrine, the doctrine of the "tithe" is another one of those things taught by taking the word out of context and making it a doctrine…

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... 

Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/


WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/


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churchtithepastorsdoctrinefulfill the lawpre tribulationtaking out of context
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