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광야의 소리 6,992(시대읽기)(철과 진흙의 섞임과 네피림소설같은 시대도래)인류 열발가락 철과 진흙의 시대 하늘의 하나님이 한 나라를 세우신다(단2:44)즘승과 하얀구신?시대
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Rev 12:15 여자의 뒤에서 뱀이 그 입으로 물을 강같이 토하여 여자를 물에 떠내려 가게 하려 하되
Rev 12:16 땅이 여자를 도와 그 입을 벌려 용의 입에서 토한 강물을 삼키니
Rev 12:17 용이 여자에게 분노하여 돌아가서 그 여자의 남은 자손 곧 하나님의 계명을 지키며 예수의 증거를 가진 자들로 더불어 싸우려고 바다 모래 위에 섰더라
Rev 12:16 땅이 여자를 도와 그 입을 벌려 용의 입에서 토한 강물을 삼키니
Rev 12:17 용이 여자에게 분노하여 돌아가서 그 여자의 남은 자손 곧 하나님의 계명을 지키며 예수의 증거를 가진 자들로 더불어 싸우려고 바다 모래 위에 섰더라
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