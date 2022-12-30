Watch The Stump By The Walnut Tree In The Middle Of The Video At The :22 Second Mark, The Top Right Corner At The :33 Second Mark, And The Right Side At The :34 Second Mark. I've Seen It/These Things Vefore, But No Idea What They/It Are.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.