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Jammu | Abandoned By His Parents, Body Of 2 Month Old COVID Positive Baby Laid To Rest
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1 view • May 07, 2021
After lying in a mortuary for three days, the body of two month old Arman finally laid to rest. Arman was abandoned by his parents who fled Jammu’s SMGS hospital following the death of their son who tested Covid positive after his death. The baby was suffering from heart ailment. A group of volunteers came forward to perform the last rites. The body was taken out from the mortuary for burial after following all the COVID protocols. Arman’s parents were asked to undergo a COVID test but they refused and escaped from the hospital leaving behind his body. The parents from Jammu’s Kathua district remained untraceable all the while the body of Arman was in the mortuary.
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