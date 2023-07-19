Create New Account
MAGNETIC RAIN -- CHEMTRAILS LEAVING MAGNETIC POWDERY RESIDUE
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

The sky…. It’s not supposed to look like this. Every morning, afternoon, and at least until the light fades in the evening I see planes spewing these greasy grey lines, crisscrossing everything, every where. My plants won’t grow…. Or they fight to stay alive…. The weather is strange. The air smells, and I live nowhere near smog. There’s strange residue in my sink after I wash my dirty hands from working outside.Now we learn that it’s magnetic? Well, we knew this already, but this is more confirmation. Very interesting observations and analysis.


Credit: Pirate Pete


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Dane Wigington

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

