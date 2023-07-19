MAGNETIC RAIN -- CHEMTRAILS LEAVING MAGNETIC POWDERY RESIDUE

The sky…. It’s not supposed to look like this. Every morning, afternoon, and at least until the light fades in the evening I see planes spewing these greasy grey lines, crisscrossing everything, every where. My plants won’t grow…. Or they fight to stay alive…. The weather is strange. The air smells, and I live nowhere near smog. There’s strange residue in my sink after I wash my dirty hands from working outside.Now we learn that it’s magnetic? Well, we knew this already, but this is more confirmation. Very interesting observations and analysis.





Credit: Pirate Pete





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Dane Wigington

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/