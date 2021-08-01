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SHOCKING - DID YOU KNOW INCOME TAX IS ILLEGAL? - Most of your tax goes to the Elite Swamp!
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374 views • August 01, 2021
No law to force you to pay income tax! Most of your tax fund the Elite, Kabbalistic Swamp, which you also know as the Hidden Hand, Deep State, Freemasons and Illuminati! This is the evil that controls the world, Kabbalistic Judaism sect which the prophets warned Isra'el about over the ages! if you check scripture, this is the number one problem that all humanity has been warned of through the prophets! it's the reason why Yah turned his face against Isra'el!
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