ThePatriotNurse: Will China Go to WAR with the United States to Fix Their Economy
Published Yesterday

Posted25July2023:

In this informative video, Patriot Nurse discusses the cyclical nature of war, famine and disease. We also delve into benefits that the Communist Chinese Party derives from shifting their economy to war making.

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

economychinacommunist chinese partythe patriot nursefamine and disease

