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The Stew Peters Show 04. 04. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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721 views • April 04, 2022
Dr. David Martin: Biden Felonies Imminent, Special Olympics Bans Purebloods, Watch the Water

Monday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. David Martin shares how the Biden junta may be facing imminent indictment for felony crimes against humanity.

Stew also shares a breathtaking preview of an in-depth interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis about the satanic undertones of the plandemic.

Go to [email protected] to reach out and share your story of vaccine injury or death of your loved one, relative, friend, or neighbor.

Dr. Jane Ruby details the mass murder being plotted through the poisoning of our public water supply, and the clear impact it is having on the health of Americans unknowingly consuming arsenic and other poisons.

Canadian patriot Christopher Sky joins Stew to details the new extremes that Trudeau Castro is endeavoring including freezing the bank accounts of truckers and using globalist mercenaries to erase the identities of dissents.

Go to RealChrisSky.com to find more on Chris’ story, and visit Friendevu on Chris’s page to become a member of his new social media site: https://realchrissky.com/.

And, Christopher Lance details how the Special Olympics are complicit in a nefarious plot to force the bioweapon shot onto vulnerable vaccine injured, including his athlete son Rio.

Call the Headquarters of the Special Olympics to let them know how this story makes you feel:
Special Olympics
1133 19th Street NW
Washington, DC 20036-3604 USA
+1 202-628-3630
+1 800-700-8585

https://www.specialolympics.org/about/contact

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org
Social Media: specialolympicsusagames

Don't miss a moment of Monday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy